ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Athletic Director Paul Krebs is expected to hold a news conference Tuesday to explain why he fired former head basketball Coach Craig Neal.

The decision came down late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Neal will receive a $1 million buyout, but Krebs plans to offer a more detailed explanation of the decision.

The university has already launched a search for a new coach.