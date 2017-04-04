Tuesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: White House officials offer change to health care bill

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Republicans could reveal a new plan to overhaul Obamacare as soon as Tuesday. Monday night, Vice President Mike Pence met privately with members of the house freedom caucus trying to get the group on board. President Trump partly blamed conservative lawmakers for the failure of the original bill last month. Vice President Pence made them a new offer Monday that would allow states to opt out of some of the Obamacare insurance mandates like essential health benefits but preserve some of the more popular features of the Affordable Care Act.

2. A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s over the northwest and 50s and 60s across the southeast. Last night’s cold front will continue pushing west to east over the state, dropping afternoon temperatures across western and central New Mexico, expect highs in the upper 50s across the Rio Grande Valley.

3. Albuquerque Public Schools board members are scheduled to meet to discuss the budget. The district is already facing a total of $25 million cut for this fiscal year, half of that came after Governor Martinez signed several bills in January to help address the state’s massive deficit. School Board President David Peercy said the district’s CFO will be presenting four possible ways to reduce the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The meeting comes as Governor Martinez prepares to call lawmakers back for a special session to deal with the state budget. APS has an early June deadline for getting a budget proposal to the Public Education Department for approval.

4. In just two weeks, the city council will have a final vote on a sidewalk plan to help businesses hit hard during the Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction. Councilors took the first step Monday in moving forward on a compromise that helps businesses receive widened sidewalks who did not already get the upgrade. The areas affected include Central from Girard to Washington. They’ll evaluate any sidewalk improvements after ART is done in October.

5. How stressed out do you feel this morning? New Mexico ranks 6th on a list of the most stressed states compiled by Wallethub. The survey cites our high crime rate, the percentage of people living below poverty, and our divorce rate.

