Tobias Rene warns fans of possible ticket scam

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local Tejano artist Tobias Rene wants to warn fans about a potential ticket scam.

He noticed the outrageous ticket prices for the upcoming Cinco de Mayo Festival at Sandia amphitheater. He says some sites are already offering tickets and selling them even though tickets don’t go on sale until Thursday. They are also offering them at as much as 14 times the actual price.

Sandia Casino has tickets ranging from $20 to $35 a ticket and some of the websites are selling them for hundreds of dollars.

Rene warns fans that you can never be sure a ticket is legitimate unless you buy it from the original source.

Tickets don’t actually go on sale until Friday but Sandia Casino is doing a presale Wednesday.

Click here for more information.