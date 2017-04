ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says it is responding to a SWAT situation near Menaul and Carlisle.

APD says a SWAT team is currently at a residence in the 2700 block of Graceland NE in response to a suspect forcing himself into a home that is not his.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time.

