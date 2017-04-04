Snow and ice cause closures, difficult driving conditions in parts of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roads are snow packed and icy in parts of the state after a storm brought in winter weather overnight.

At this time US 64 has been closed from Ute Park to the I-25 interchange. According to NM Roads, visibility in the area is poor and there is no visibility in some areas. US 56 from Springer to Clayton and US 64 from Raton to Clayton have also been closed.

Difficult driving conditions have also been reported at I-25 between Maxwell and the New Mexico-Colorado state line.

Snow packed and icy roads are also a concern on I-40 from Carnuel to Sedillo Hill.

Drivers are urged to reduce their speed and use caution if traveling through difficult driving areas.

KRQE News 13 will provide more information on New Mexico road conditions as they become available.