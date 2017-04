ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are investigating an early morning stabbing.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. near North Garden and East Third Street. Police say a 34-year-old man was found lying in the street.

Details are limited at this time, but police say the victim was airlifted to the hospital.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Chaves County Crime Stoppers.