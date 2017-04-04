On News Stands: New Mexico Entertainment Magazine

Teresa Ewers, Editor-in-Chief of New Mexico Entertainment Magazine, joined New Mexico Living to flip through the pages of the latest issue.

The magazine features, Todrick Hall, The Illusionists, Royal A. Woods III, Author Sonja Dewing and her new book Toy of the Gods.

Events this month include; Blues Brothers at The Guild in Albuquerque on April 14th. The Outdoor Fine Art Show in Santa Fe on April 22nd. Leela Gilday Band will be playing in Socorro on April 28th. And en guard, the ABQ Renaissance Faire will be at Balloon Fiesta Park on April 29th.

