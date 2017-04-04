Officials prepare for Navajo Dam spring release

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) – Federal officials will likely begin spring peak release from the Navajo Dam in northern New Mexico near the end of the month.

The Daily Times reports a public meeting will be held Wednesday in Farmington to provide residents with more information about the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s spring release, which is expected to last 30 to 40 days.

Officials say the release will help clear out the river channel and improve fish habitat downstream.

Property owners along the San Juan River are advised to be aware of the increased flow, which may lead to flooding and erosion.

This year’s release will see up to 5,000 cubic feet of water leaving the dam each second, marking the second straight year it has reached that level.