New Mexico university regents postpone tuition hike decision

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico university regents have voted unanimously to postpone their decision on raising tuition costs.

New Mexico State University regents had planned to vote Monday on whether the tuition prices would be raised for students who enroll for next fall. The regents say they are postponing the discussion because of the uncertainties in the state’s budget even though fall enrollment will begin the next days. New Mexico lawmakers and Gov. Susana Martinez are expected to make a decision on the state budget by Friday.

School officials had proposed a tuition and fee rate hike of up to 6 percent.

The faculty, staff and students who attended the Monday meeting had asked the regents for a modest or moderate tuition increase. Even with the additional money from the increase, school officials say they will still need to cut about 100 jobs.