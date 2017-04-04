Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Our latest storm system is now east of the state and clearing skies will set up a cold morning across New Mexico on Wednesday. Here in the Albuquerque area our temperatures will be right around freezing to well below freezing in the valley. Temps warm into the low 60s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. The temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend when we could hit 80° by Saturday.

