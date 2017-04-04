Makeshift needle disposal containers placed in Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the drug epidemic explodes, one Albuquerque community is trying to stop the neighborhood’s needle hazard.

They have put up two makeshift needle collection containers on Trumbull and Mesilla.

Joanne Landry, minister of Interfaith Bible Church and president of the Trumbull Village Neighborhood Association, said the first collection site went up about six weeks ago.

Needles have become a common sight in the community she cares about, and now two containers for syringe disposal are up on a fence adjacent to her church.

“We do have a lot of homeless that do hang out here in our community, and I do believe there are a lot of them that use the intravenous drugs, heroin and methamphetamine, along with diabetics,” said Landry.

“We just wanted to establish and create a container where we could have a safe place where they could go,” she said.

The needle boxes are secure and are part of the community’s effort to help neighbors who may be struggling with powerful addictions.

“It breaks our hearts because they are stuck big time,” Landry said.

The city of Albuquerque said it will not pick up the disposal containers on site, but the city has informed Landry of the official locations for proper needle disposal.