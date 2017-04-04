Local organization creates awareness for importance of organ donors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last year 146 lives were saved due to acts of kindness and this year the number is already rising.

New Mexico Donor Services, a non-profit organ and tissue recovery organization, is wanting to raise awareness about how important it is to become an organ donor.

In 2017 alone, 50 lives have already been saved due to this effort.

April is Donate life month and for those who became organ donors have nearly 200 lives have been saved.

Statistically, one American dies nearly every hour waiting for a transplant all while a single organ donor can save as many as eight lives.

Becoming a registered donor is as easy as filling out a simple form.

For more information on how to register to be an organ donor, visit the New Mexico Donor Services website.