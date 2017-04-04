Local museum gears up for summer camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local museum is hosting summer camps where students can experience the wonders of science.

Week-long summer camps at The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History have a number of different topics, fun for just about any student.

The “Science is Everywhere” Day Camps include themes like “Code of a Robot,” “The Great Game, Scratch,” DIY Disasters,” “Spy Kids,” “Movie Magic,” and much more.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will host “Science is Everywhere” Summer Camps for children who are six to 15 years old. These themed, week-long camps will take place May 30 through August 11, 2017.

For those who can’t wait until Summer, the museum is hosting a Selfie Science program where high school students can create a science video for social media and compete for cash prizes. The workshop will be held at the museum on Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more information on the museum’s camps, visit the NMNSH website.