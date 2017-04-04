Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s over the northwest… and 50s and 60s across the southeast. Last night’s cold front will continue pushing west to east over the state, dropping afternoon temperatures across western and central NM – expect highs in the upper 50s across the Rio Grande Valley. Snow and rain mixed showers will continue favoring north and northeast NM through this evening. Expect snow showers to increase in intensity late morning as a backdoor cold front edges in. The big issue for the majority of us will be strong, gusty winds ripping out of the northwest. Sustained speeds are likely to reach 25-35mph with gusts 50-60mph (especially across the Plains). Blowing dust and high fire danger will come along with today’s strong winds.

WEDNESDAY: A mostly quiet day across the state with more sunshine and no significant rain or snow. Temperatures will begin to rebound over western and central NM… while eastern NM takes a quick dip in temps (still sitting comfortably in the 60s and 70s).

THURSDAY: Another nice day with more sunshine and warmer temperatures!