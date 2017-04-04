John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Snow will linger across the Northern Mountains and the Northeast Highlands this afternoon as our latest winter storm exits the state. Winter Storm Warnings remain in place across these areas through this evening. Meanwhile, the winds will continue to crank across the state while the storm moves out. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings remain in place across much of the state through tonight as well.

A ridge of high pressure will build into the state for the remainder of the week. A cool northerly flow will remain in place for Wednesday, but as the ridge builds in expect a huge warm up Thursday and Friday. Another storm will scrape northern New Mexico Sunday, pulling temperatures back down for early next week.