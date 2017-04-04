In The Kitchen: New Executive Chef And Menu At Hotel Andaluz

The new Executive Chef Marc Quinones from Hotel Andaluz, joined New Mexico Living to introduce himself, tell us about the new spring menu and to make an Iberian Black Pig ‘Secreto.’

Marc has been a chef in New Mexico at multiple four diamond properties and is now at Hotel Andaluz. They are getting ready to roll out their new spring menus on April 11 at both Mas Tapas y Vino and Ibiza rooftop restaurant. For more on the spring menu or Marc, visit their website or Facebook.

Iberian Black Pig “Secreto”

Sourdough Baguette

Fresh Thyme

Oregano Oil

Whole Unsalted Butter

Sear the pork in butter on both sides until the desired temperature is reached. Place on top of toasted sourdough bread and finish with great quality sea salt fresh thyme and a touch of oregano oil.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by company name Hotel Andaluz