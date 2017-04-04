For Your Education: 2017 Golden Apple Awards

Brian O’Connell, Executive Director of Golden Apple New Mexico, joined New Mexico Living to honor the 2017 Golden Apple Teachers.

Seven amazing high school teachers from around New Mexico have received the 2017 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching. Golden Apple Tribute Luncheon is April 7, at the Embassy Suites from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

They are already getting ready for next year and you can nominate a middle school teacher for the 2018 awards at their website, today through April 30 on their website.

