Drivers spot unusual image on column under Big-I flyover

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What is it and how did it get there? A lot of drivers who travel along the Big-I are asking just that after spotting something on one of the Big-I columns.

It’s a picture of what looks like a snowboarding Santa Clause. What makes this all so unusual is where the picture is located. It’s on the top of one of the columns supporting the eastbound I-40 flyover.

It appears to be at least 50 feet up, requiring a very tall ladder or someone to repel down to put it there. A very dangerous prank if that’s what it is.

KRQE News 13 called the city graffiti removal team and they said the image is well out of their reach, so they contacted the state Department of Transportation. They said they may have to use a lift to reach it. They are hoping to get it down very soon.