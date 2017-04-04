Deadline nears for Gov. Martinez to act on legislation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The deadline is nearing for Gov. Susana Martinez to take action on a host of measures passed during the recent legislative session, but she’s still vowing not to sign any measures that would raise taxes.

Pending are the $6.1 billion budget approved by the Legislature and related proposals that call for increasing taxes to help with a shortfall.

The bill signing deadline is Friday.

Martinez on Monday signed two measures, including one that amends the workers’ compensation system to allow an employer to fire an injured worker who returns to work if the cause involves misconduct unrelated to the injury.

The other bill spells out when restraints or seclusion can be used in schools. It also requires schools to establish reporting procedures and to notify a student’s parents or guardian.