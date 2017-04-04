Carlsbad committee plans park for children with handicap disabilities

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of Carlsbad residents have formed a committee to plan a park geared toward children with handicap disabilities.

The park will include amenities such as rubber turf for wheelchairs and easier equipment for all kids to use. The goal is to raise $300,000 in donations through the Carlsbad Foundation to fund the project.

“We’re not wanting people to think this is a playground for kids that can play on one here, then that’s a handicap playground. It’s all going to be mixed together so all the children can play together,” organizer Deanna Taylor said.

Carlsbad city councilors approved the project and agreed that the city will take ownership and maintenance once it is built.