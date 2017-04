SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bank employees removed credit card skimmers set up at two bank ATMs in Santa Fe.

Police say Los Alamos National Bank workers found them at their branches on Griffin Street and Cerrillos Road.

They say the skimmers may have been active from last Thursday to Monday, when they were removed.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video to track down the suspects.

People who used those ATM’s are encouraged to check their bank statements for unusual transactions.