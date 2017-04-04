Attorney for Tai Chan asks to re-interview Las Cruces investigator

Tai Chan
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The defense for former Santa Fe County deputy Tai Chan wants to re-interview an investigator.

A whistleblower lawsuit against the City of Las Cruces, filed by Detective Irma Palos in October, says as lead detective, she was denied resources to aid in Chan’s investigation.

Chan’s attorney has now filed a motion, arguing the validity and the legitimacy of the investigation are now in question.

Chan will be retried for shooting his partner, Deputy Jeremy Martin, next month.

