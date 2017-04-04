ART construction leads Nob Hill business to close for a day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Barricades marked the pathway at Central and Amherst between Zacatecas and Empire Board Game Library on Tuesday. That’s where crews are finishing up a sidewalk ramp as part of the Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction.

The owner of Empire Board Game Library says that construction caused him to close Tuesday until 4 p.m. Wednesday evening. A sign outside his business reads, “Closed due to access and safety concerns.”

An ART spokesperson told KRQE News 13 there was no reason for Empire to close, that there is access and it is safe.

KRQE News 13 asked pedestrians what they thought.

“A pedestrian just almost got hit in the head with a road sign and moves it out of the way so he can walk down the access. How safe is that?” asked Gerhardt Ackerman after wind blew over a sign near where someone was walking.

Most just found it inconvenient to get to where they needed to go, like one pedestrian after another squeezing by some orange netting to get through to the store fronts without having to walk around the block.

Apparently, someone else tried to use the new sidewalk before it was ready, leaving behind prints, and KRQE News 13 watched many look around in confusion Tuesday looking for a way to get through.

One woman made her own way, walking right through the construction site.

Pedestrian Bryan Crawford-Garrett said it was a lot to get through, but he’s hopeful.

“Hopefully the small businesses can survive the storm and that in the end we’ll have public transportation,” Crawford-Garrett said.