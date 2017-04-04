Albuquerque school board to discuss APS budget

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools board members are scheduled to meet to discuss the budget.

The district is already facing a total of $25 million cut for this fiscal year, half of that came after Governor Martinez signed several bills in January to help address the state’s massive deficit. School Board President David Peercy said the district’s CFO will be presenting four possible ways to reduce the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The meeting comes as Governor Martinez prepares to call lawmakers back for a special session to deal with the state budget.

APS has an early June deadline for getting a budget proposal to the Public Education Department for approval.