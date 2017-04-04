Albuquerque police seek help identifying woman found dead on I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is still trying to identify a woman found dead along I-40. They were unable to ID her through her fingerprints, so they have released her autopsy photo. 

The woman was found last Wednesday morning on westbound I-40 near Juan Tabo. Investigators believe she was hit by a large truck or SUV. The woman was wearing a gray t-shirt with jeans and yellow Chuck Taylor-style shoes.

She also had a black London Fog jacket with fur lining. Police believe she was in her 20’s.

If you witnessed what happened or have seen a large truck or SUV with possible front end damage, call APD.

