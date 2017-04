ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is warning about an armed thief they fear will hurt someone.

Police said the person tried to walk out of the Home Depot on Renaissance without paying for merchandise. When confronted by loss prevention personnel, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at them.

Police say this person is clearly dangerous and they want to stop him before he hurts someone.

If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.