Albuquerque mayor hosts recognition event for local volunteers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, Mayor Richard Berry hosted the second annual Mayor’s Day of Recognition for National Service.

The Albuquerque Convention Center was filled with hundreds of local residents who got to enjoy a nice lunch along with several speeches highlighted by the mayor himself.

The event was put on to show gratitude to all of the committed people serving our community on a daily basis.

“You are a walking testament to this idea of you can never give more than you receive. You can never give to your community, to your family, to your organizations you serve more than you give back, and that is invaluable,” Mayor Berry said.

Mayor Berry believes volunteering is a vitally important part of how Albuquerque is able to operate on a daily basis.