Albuquerque mayor hosts recognition event for local volunteers

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, Mayor Richard Berry hosted the second annual Mayor’s Day of Recognition for National Service.

The Albuquerque Convention Center was filled with hundreds of local residents who got to enjoy a nice lunch along with several speeches highlighted by the mayor himself.

The event was put on to show gratitude to all of the committed people serving our community on a daily basis.

“You are a walking testament to this idea of you can never give more than you receive. You can never give to your community, to your family, to your organizations you serve more than you give  back, and that is invaluable,” Mayor Berry said.

Mayor Berry believes volunteering is a vitally important part of how Albuquerque is able to operate on a daily basis.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s