Accused Albuquerque carjacker to face trial in 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspected carjacker shot by police in the act made a court appearance Tuesday morning.

Lee Brandenburg, 41, appeared for a scheduling conference. Brandenburg is facing charged of attempted robbery, aggravated assault, burglary of a vehicle, resisting evading and aggravated burglary for the February incident in the parking lot of state office building off San Antonio.

Officers were chasing him when they say he tried to carjack a woman. Police shot Brandenburg and the woman in the leg.

It was determined that he will likely go on trial next February.

He remains behind bars on a no-bond hold.