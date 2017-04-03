Visiting family upset after hotel dessert makes son with allergies sick

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a scary situation for a Colorado family visiting Albuquerque.

A mom says she ordered her son a brownie dessert at their hotel, unaware there were nuts in it. Now, she’s angry at the hotel.

The mom says they were staying at the Embassy Suites off Lomas Boulevard.

After ordering room service, her son, who has a severe nut allergy, and ended up in the ER. She says it was nowhere on the menu that the brownie dessert had nuts.

Now, the Colorado mom is taking to Facebook, calling out Embassy Suites in Albuquerque saying they made her son sick.

She tells KRQE News 13, she didn’t think to ask about nuts since it wasn’t listed as an ingredient and the menu didn’t have any allergy warnings. She says everything else she ordered came as described on the menu.

“I do think if a customer has a severe allergy that it’s in their best interest to let the establishment know,” said Il Vicino Owner, Tom White, whose restaurant is not involved at all in this allergy debate.

He believes it is mostly the customer’s responsibility to ask about ingredients, especially if the allergy is severe.

“I think the most important thing in the beginning is staff education,” he said.

He he adds it’s also good policy for restaurants to do their part.

As far as KRQE News 13 could tell, only four states have laws requiring restaurants to list ingredients that could trigger allergies, New Mexico is not one of them.

“Making sure that if the customer does have a food allergy that the staff is educated enough to answer questions intelligently about what’s in the product,” White explained. His restaurant has made an effort to adapt to customers with allergies.

He says he wouldn’t mind rules about allergy warnings.

“I think something like that is coming down the road for restaurants. I think that’s a welcomed addition because I don’t think restaurants want to make anybody sick,” he said.

That mom whose son ended up in the ER says he is doing okay.

Monday, KRQE News 13 ordered the same dessert from the Embassy Suites and the employee did ask if there were any food allergies.

KRQE News 13 did reach out to Embassy Suites for comment but have not heard back.

The mom in this case tells us she is considering filing a lawsuit.