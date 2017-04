ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man says some organized thieves invaded his neighborhood this weekend and stole from his truck.

Lawrence Montoya says it happened Sunday morning at his Taylor Ranch home. His home surveillance caught a man on camera rummaging through his truck, talking to an accomplice on walkie-talkie at one point.

Montoya says the thieves left his son’s car alone, but they did break into two others on his block.