Video from Albuquerque students warns against distracted driving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They are not old enough to drive, but a group of middle school students has an important message for those who are.

They made a public service announcement to show the dangers of texting and driving as part of a video education class at Hoover Middle School.

In the class, students learn skills like editing and how to make videos for different purposes, such as newscasts and autobiographies.

With each project, students take turns playing different roles, from acting in front of the camera to shooting video behind the camera.

“We got a drone shot and all this fun stuff,” said Lee Byers, a seventh grader in the class.

While they clearly had fun making the PSA, the students take the dangers of texting and driving seriously.

“I see a lot of people doing it out on the road,” said Tom Amador, a seventh grader.

“Sometimes it really scares me because they’ll start swerving or they’ll like get off track, so I’ll tell them not to do that because it could cause a serious accident,” Byers said.