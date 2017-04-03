Registration underway for UNM and Boys and Girls Club summer camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer is right around the corner and so is registration to get your kids into camps. Whether your kid is into rafting on the Rio Grande, playing pick-up with a former Lobo football player, to studying the sciences, there are hundreds of options to choose from for kids ages 5 to 17.

The University of New Mexico Continuing Education has 150 camps parents can pick from this summer. All are topic-based like acting, dance, and engineering for kids, Legos, yoga, video game design, and more.

There is also the Summer Youth Sports Program that is run by former Lobo football player Stacy Washington.

On UNM Children’s Campus, there’s the Mid School Summer Camp. In that camp, there are four two-week sessions to choose from. Each one offers different activities around New Mexico.

“Our camp is really unique for middle schoolers. We understand that middle schoolers are old enough to stay at home by themselves but they’re not old enough to drive. So we wanted to create an opportunity for exploration and new experiences. [We are] giving them these opportunities to go out and seek things that they might not have the opportunity to do on their own,” said Kristi Listy, summer camp coordinator.

Registration starts Monday, April 3rd for the Mid School Summer Camp. Registration for the other camps varies.

For more information on Mid School Summer Camp, click here.

For more information on Summer Youth Sports Program, click here.

For more information on UNM Continuing Education camps and classes, click here.

Registration is open right now for both Boys and Girls Club camps in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho and they’re expecting spots to fill up fast.

From field trips to sports, even an overnight camp for one week in July, there are a lot of activities involved over the summer.

The President and CEO says both camps for ages 5 to 17 start immediately after school ends.

The camp runs Monday through Friday with breakfast and lunch served.

Tim Sheahan says there are only 130 total spots available for the Rio Rancho camp and about 150 for the Albuquerque camp so now is the time for parents to sign up.

“It’s a first come first serve basis. Our Rio Rancho location sold out by April 30th last year. So that’s the one that’s probably well ahead of schedule this year. Our Albuquerque location is a larger facility and we still have lots of room available there,” said Sheahan

Sheahan says membership to the Boys and Girls club is $30 and then the summer camp runs about $60 to $75 a week. Camps in both Albuquerque and Rio Rancho begin at the end of May.

For more information, click here.