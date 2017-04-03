Police: New Mexico’s man death is suspicious

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Police are investigating the death of a man who was found dead in his apartment under suspicious circumstances.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports police found a 44-year-old man’s dead body in his home Sunday with a bruise on his head and some blood around the injury.

Lt. Thomas Grundler says investigators did not find the weapon that might have been used to kill the man. Police have not found any suspects. Grundler says the death is not yet ruled as a homicide.

Police will not release his name until his next of kin has been notified.