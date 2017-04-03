Police find beer cans at deadly rollover accident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say two adults were killed and two children injured when their SUV rolled several times after changing lanes and colliding with a tractor-trailer rig on Interstate 40.

Police identified the two adults ejected and killed in the Sunday wreck as Stacey Leon and Henry Lukee and said they weren’t wearing seat belts.

Police also said a 3-year-old child was seriously injured while a 6-year-old suffered minor injuries and that the children and adults were from Acoma.

Police said alcohol was a possible contributing factor in the wreck which occurred early Sunday morning on westbound I-40 near Unser Boulevard.