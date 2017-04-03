Parenting 411: Not So Sweet Easter Treats

Parenting Correspondent, Lexi Patronis from On The Rocks, joined New Mexico Living to talk about how to celebrate Easter with without the candy.

Kids look forward to Easter candy as much as they do to Easter egg hunts, but there are some really fantastic and well-made Easter gifts, unique enough to grab kids’ attention, and they’ll definitely last longer than candy.

Etsy is always a good place to start when you’re looking for kids’ gifts. They always have unique, customizable gift. Or you could pop a few chocolate-scented nail stickers by Perpetual Kid into your tween’s and teen’s baskets. In the same spirit, you could give these custom Peeps earrings.

To help you in your hunt for great non-candy treats fro Easter visit their website.

