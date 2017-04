ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some newlyweds decided to keep their wedding reception casual and hold it at an In-N-Out Burger.

Vanessa and Juan Pablo Cervantes were married at a church in Industry, California last week.

After the ceremony the couple headed to their favorite take-out joint where they joined their friends and family.

Cervantes, who serves in the Air Force is stationed here in New Mexico.