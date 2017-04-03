New Mexico ranks sixth on list of most stressed states

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know April is Stress Awareness Month? WalletHub is out with a new list ranking where each stands when it comes to being stressed.

Overall, New Mexico ranks sixth as being the most stressed state. The survey cites New Mexico’s high crime rate, the percentage of people living below poverty, and the state’s divorce rate.

The state with the highest stress, according to WalletHub, is Alabama. The least stressed out state is Minnesota.

