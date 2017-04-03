New Mexico ranks sixth on list of most stressed states

By Published: Updated:
(KRQE/File Photo) Hazy Albuquerque Skyline

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know April is Stress Awareness Month? WalletHub is out with a new list ranking where each stands when it comes to being stressed.

Overall, New Mexico ranks sixth as being the most stressed state. The survey cites New Mexico’s high crime rate, the percentage of people living below poverty, and the state’s divorce rate.

The state with the highest stress, according to WalletHub, is Alabama. The least stressed out state is Minnesota.

To see the full list, click here.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s