New audit report reveals probable theft at Northern New Mexico College

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The investigation of the Northern New Mexico College in Espanola shows the probable theft of $200,000 by the former director of financial services.

Henrietta Trujillo resigned shortly after that investigation was launched.

The college began started to question where cash and checks have been going.

The auditor said the case has been forwarded to State Police and the district attorney for possible criminal charges.

The audit also found a general lack of control over accounting practices.