More input sought on Tiny Home Village project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another community meeting will be happening on Monday night to explore more options on how to get the Tiny Home Village project off the ground. This is a proposed housing community which will give shelter to 80 homeless people living in Albuquerque.

The meeting will take place on Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the large conference room of the South Valley Multipurpose Center.

Monday’s meeting will not only be seeking public input but the input from SARANAM. They are an organization which works with the homeless to provide housing.

In November 2016, voters approved a $2 million general obligation bond to fund the project.

Currently, Bernalillo County officials say the twelve proposed sites for the villages around the city and county has been narrowed down to four. They’re also getting ready to seek proposals from non-profits to manage the sites. However, county officials say there are some logistical hurdles that need to be cleared before the project can move forward. That’s also why they say input like the one from Monday’s meeting is critical to establishing how the communities will actually operate.

“Our goal is by December 31 to have some of the houses up and folks already in,” said Bernadette Miera, Special Projects Coordinator for Bernalillo County Community Services Division.

County officials also say they expect to be seeking out proposals from architects for project designs on the actual tiny homes by the end of June 2017.