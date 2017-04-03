Monday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Senate panel to vote on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. A key vote is expected to happen Monday on Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the United States Supreme Court. If he gets the go-ahead from the Senate judiciary committee, it sets up a vote by the full Senate. Republicans remain confident that Gorsuch will be confirmed. Democrat Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says he thinks it is unlikely Gorusch will get enough support to avoid a filibuster. But on Sunday, a third democrat jumped on board. Republicans can change Senate rules, commonly called “going nuclear”, so that only a majority of 51 senators is needed to confirm Gorsuch.

2. New guidelines aimed at improving teacher evaluations in New Mexico are set to be used starting next school year. The Public Education Department and Governor Martinez announced Sunday that the weight of student test scores has now dropped from 50 percent to 35 percent. Teachers can now use up to six sick days without being penalized which is up from three. The governor says the new guidelines were developed after consulting with hundreds of educators across the state. But the teacher’s union doesn’t think they come close to addressing shortcomings.

3. We start the workweek watching another winter storm. The storm will arrive in the Four Corners tonight. Ahead of the storm, expect increasing showers across the Four Corners in the form of mountain snow and valley rain. Showers will become more widespread overnight.

4. The University of New Mexico is searching for a new basketball coach. That’s after the bombshell news that Craig Neal was relieved from his duties just before midnight on Friday. Neal’s contract allows him a $1 million buy-out. According to credible sources, UNM has already begun the interview process. Former UNM assistant and Florida Gulf Coast head coach Joe Dooley has interviewed for the job.

5. In just hours, North Carolina and Gonzaga face off in the national championship. On Saturday, the teams from opposite sides of the country pulled off hard-fought wins in the semifinals to set the stage for the title game. North Carolina has five national titles and Gonzaga is making its first appearance in a championship game. Coverage starts at 6:30 on KRQE.

