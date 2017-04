HOLBROOK, ARIZONA, (KRQE) – The search for a suspected killer is now over.

Terry White, 50, was arrested in Arizona Monday on a warrant for the murder of 54-year-old Don Fluitt.

Police say Fluitt was found dead at his northwest Albuquerque home on Dec. 29.

White is currently being held as the Albuquerque Police Department work on extraditing him back to New Mexico.