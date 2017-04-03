Man accused of shooting deputy facing charges for Ruidoso woman’s murder

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Lincoln County Deputy is recovering after being shot in the line of duty by a man investigators say had just murdered a woman. That man is now behind bars, after some bizarre behavior and an unusual turn of events.

That man showed up at the police station with blood on his hands, saying he was Jesus, his dad was God and he had to chop a woman’s head off with an ax. Police didn’t know it at the time, but they now believe part of what he was saying was true.

It all started Saturday night at the Ruidoso Downs Police Department. A driver picked up Andrew Magill few miles down the road, saying he had a cut on his forehead, what appeared to be dried blood on his hands, and he looked agitated.

Officers called for an ambulance to take him to the Lincoln County Medical Center. They didn’t know, but at the same time the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department was investigating a murder at the Coe Ranch about 10 miles down the road.

Mary Ann Moorhouse was found on the property decapitated. Her co-worker said she had called earlier that day after spotting someone who didn’t belong on the property and had told him she was going to investigate.

Police now believe that someone was Magill. They say Magill’s father found his car abandoned that same day near the ranch, and police say Magill wasn’t done.

When deputies questioned him at the hospital, they say he got into a struggle with a deputy. When the deputy’s gun fell to the ground, Magill grabbed it and shot the officer, now identified as Deputy Jason Green.

That deputy was shot in the shoulder, but is expected to be OK. Deputies were able to quickly restrain Magill.

Prosecutors are working to get Magill held without bond, saying he suffers from mental illness and has violated probation on three prior occasions.

Right now, he’s charged with murder and is looking at an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting the deputy.