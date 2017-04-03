Local high school honors students for community service projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local high school is celebrating a big feat in a big way.

Public charter school, Amy Biehl High School (ABHS) is celebrating the fact that they have reached 100,000 hours of community service.

Each month, the school spends afternoons volunteering in the community and seniors complete a 100-hour service project with a local non-profit. ABHS is the first public school in our state to require two dual credit classes as a requirement for graduation.

Some of the organizations the students are working with are Hangar Clinic and National Hispanic Cultural Center.

The celebration of services will be Thursday, April 21, at ABHS at 5:30 p.m. with special guest Molly Biehl.

For more information on the Celebration Service, visit ABHS’s website.