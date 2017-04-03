Local event pampers moms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sweet treats and getting pampered are just some of what is offered at an event just for the ladies.

Girls Night Out (GNO) is calling all ladies to come get pampered, shop, and indulge in tasty morsels all to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

Guests can shop from the most popular retails and a few new ones, receive Mommy Makeovers that include hair, make-up, massages, and more courtesy of Mark Pardo Salons.

Individual tickets start at $60 and Girlfriend Group Tickets for 8 or more are $50 and you will receive one for free.

This is a 21 and over event.

For more information on GNO, visit the Ronald McDonald House website.