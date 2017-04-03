Lawsuit aims to stop sick leave for all Albuquerque employees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group filed a lawsuit Monday, in an attempt to stop the measure to require businesses to give all employees sick time.

The proposed ordinance will be on the ballot on Oct. 3.

It would require employers to provide one hour of sick time for every 30 hours worked, regardless of whether an employee is full time or part time.

Monday the Albuquerque Coalition for a Healthy Economy filed a lawsuit claiming the proposed ordinance is fraud on city voters.

They say it present seven different questions as one.

The group claims the measure would have a significant negative impact on businesses.

The group pushing for the measure gathered thousands of signatures to force the issue on the ballot.

They say workers need to be valued and should feel like they can take a sick day to care for themselves or their children.