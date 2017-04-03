John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

We start the workweek watching another winter storm. The storm will arrive to the Four Corners tonight. Ahead of the storm, expect increasing showers across the Four Corners in the form of mountain snow and valley rain. Showers will become more widespread overnight. Albuquerque will have a shot at a few showers tonight and early Tuesday as well. The east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Raton Pass will get hit with snow as the storm exits Tuesday afternoon. Winter Storm Warnings are in place for the Colorado San Juans. Winter Storm Watches are up for the New Mexico San Juans, Sangre de Cristos, and Raton Pass.

After a windy and cool Tuesday, temperatures will quickly warm up through the end of the week. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 70s in Albuquerque by the weekend, while temperatures will reach the mid 80s across parts of the south.