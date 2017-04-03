Isotopes return with young players and a skipper that has conquered spider fears

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The average age on the Isotopes 2017 roster is 25 years old. The team has ten players with major league experience. They also have 14 players returning from last year’s club.

“We are a lot younger this year,” said returning manager Glenallen Hill. “We are looking for our players to have more professional at bats, you know, strike outs low, contact high. When you have that type of situation a lot of good things could happen.”

Hill was in a playful mood at Monday’s Isotopes Media Day. He even conquered one of his fears by allowing a tarantula to crawl on his arm. When Hill was a rookie he had a nightmare involving a spider. It was not long before he was given the nickname Spider Man. He squashed it all with the help of a tarantula.

“For those people who do suffer from that, maybe they can see this as a step forward in the right direction in conquering their fears you know,” said Hill.

He laughed when talking about what the experience was like. He jokingly said all he could think about was love. Opening day for the Isotopes is April 6 at Isotopes Park.

 

 

 

