In The Community: Albuquerque Spring Coin Club Show

Phil Vitale, Vice President of the Albuquerque Coin Club, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their annual coin show this weekend.

This is your opportunity to bring in your treasured coins to talk to experts, discover some history and find out what they are worth.

The show is at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, admission is three dollars for adults each day or you can purchase a weekend pass for five dollars. Kids are free. Friday, April 7, the doors open at 2 p.m. and close at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 8, the show is 8:30 am to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9, they are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living