Governor signs bill to protect New Mexicans from workers’ compensation abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill to help protect New Mexicans from workers’ compensation abuse is now in effect.

Gov. Susana Martinez did a public signing of the bill Monday in front of Albuquerque business leaders. Gov. Martinez says the bill clears up some confusion made in past court rulings.

Sen. Jacob Candelaria sponsored the bill, which says when an injured worker declines a good offer, or when an injured worker returns and engages in misconduct, employers no longer have to provide workers’ compensation benefits.

“What this bill does is it tells employers across the state that you are no longer going to be penalized for doing the right thing,” Sen. Candelaria said.

The bill will also force employers to pay a worker up to $10,000 if convicted of firing the worker just to get out of paying disability.

