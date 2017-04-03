Francina Walker: The Voice of the 2017 Isotopes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Francina Walker is the wife of one of the most memorable voices at Isotopes Park, Stu Walker. Stu, sadly lost his battle with cancer last November leaving Isotopes Park sounding much different at the games. They tried out multiple new public address announcers over the 2016 season, but coming into this year, ‘Topes General Manager John Traub has settled on Francina.

“Her voice was just perfect for this stadium and I thought, wow this is just a natural fit. I think the fans are really going to enjoy having her as the voice of Isotopes Park,” said John Traub.

Francina has a background in radio and had the chance to get some time in the PA booth last year. She was shocked to find out that she had earned the new PA job this season, getting an email from John Traub with the news.

“We would like to have you come back and be our full time PA announcer and I thought, he has got to be kidding me, and the next sentence was, no I am not kidding you,” said Francina Walker.

Her voice is great and her love for her husband and what he did makes this job perfect for Francina.

“Being able to relate to him on that level. It was really a sense of, OK I get it. I understand what you loved so much about this,” said Francina.

You can hear Francina Walker over the speakers at Isotopes Park on Opening Day, as they host the Salt Lake Bee’s on Thursday.